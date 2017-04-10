CHS - S tennis splits matches with Ooltewah
The Raiders claimed a 7-2 win over the Owls, while the Lady Raiders came out on the opposite end The Raiders claimed a 7-2 win over the Owls, while the Lady Raiders came out on the opposite end of the same tally. The Cleveland boys were led by singles victories from Veeren Patel , Allen Sweatman , Adam Klibisz , Jared Holland , and Caleb Lee .
