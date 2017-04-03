Bryan College To Host Red Back Hymnal...

Bryan College To Host Red Back Hymnal Sing Event Sunday

Bryan College will host a Red Back Hymnal sing-along event Sunday at 6 p.m. The free event will be held on Bryan's campus in Rudd Auditorium and be open to local churches and the community.

