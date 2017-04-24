Bradley Co. jobless rate inches down ...

Bradley Co. jobless rate inches down to 4.5 percent

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Supported by slight gains in construction and manufacturing, as well as robust hiring in tourism trades, Bradley County's unemployment rate in March inched down to 4.5 percent. "On the up side, both construction and manufacturing saw very slight increases [in hiring], but we saw a much stronger increase in leisure and hospitality ."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Possums 15 hr Dean_Gullberry 3
TYRICO (Rico) BUTLER 23 hr MagnaCarta61 1
Lebanon Secret Orgy Club (Jul '14) 23 hr MagnaCarta61 20
John parker in his 50s Tue Friend 2
News Carolyn Melinda Hembree Apr 25 TONIA Hembree 1
Julia Adams DVM arrested Apr 23 Wondering 2
Looking for a girl Apr 23 King Ad-Rock 3
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,935 • Total comments across all topics: 280,627,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC