Bradley Co. jobless rate inches down to 4.5 percent
Supported by slight gains in construction and manufacturing, as well as robust hiring in tourism trades, Bradley County's unemployment rate in March inched down to 4.5 percent. "On the up side, both construction and manufacturing saw very slight increases [in hiring], but we saw a much stronger increase in leisure and hospitality ."
