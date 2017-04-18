Blue Raiders still perfect
Cleveland all season has been the top dog in District 5-AAA boys'a Stennis, and its nine-match winning streak continued with a 7-0 blanking of Soddy-Daisy at home Thursday afternoon at Cleveland Cleveland all season has been the top dog in District 5-AAA boys'a Stennis, and its nine-match winning streak continued with a 7-0 blanking of Soddy-Daisy at home Thursday afternoon at Cleveland Country Club. Vereen Patel, Jack Hughes and Allen Swetman all were decisive with 8-2 singles victories while Adam Klibisz and Jared Holland won via forfeit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you know what "nemesis" means, kiddo et alia?
|Fri
|Nemesis
|1
|Mad Maxine murdered many (Mar '12)
|Apr 20
|Concerned
|2
|Looking for a girl
|Apr 20
|SMH
|2
|Pastor Hank Davis (Oct '14)
|Apr 19
|Ga_SwampGirl2017
|5
|Melisha Gibson (Mar '10)
|Apr 19
|Melisha Shaffer
|56
|A message to Aaron Woody at Lee University
|Apr 17
|Survivor
|2
|bed bug alert: cleveland emergency shelter
|Apr 17
|ANONYMOUS
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC