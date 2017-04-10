Bethel University set to celebrate campus opening
Bethel University will host an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Cleveland campus beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28. Bethel University will host an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Cleveland campus beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28. Following a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting, visitors can tour the new campus, located at 2775 Raider Drive, just across from Cleveland High School and adjacent to the Greenway Park. "It's important for a community to be diverse in its offerings," he said.
