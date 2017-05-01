Bank of Cleveland ranked an Optimal Performer
Seifried & Brew, LLC, a community bank consulting and risk management firm, ranks Bank of Cleveland as a high-performing bank in its prestigious 2016 S&B Top 15th Percentile.
