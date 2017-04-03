Animal Control board reviewing budget needs

Cleveland's Animal Control Advisory Board met Wednesday at the municipal building, approved some minor revisions to the city's adoption agreement for prospective pet owners, and considered Cleveland's Animal Control Advisory Board met Wednesday at the municipal building, approved some minor revisions to the city's adoption agreement for prospective pet owners, and considered financial needs of the department. Assistant City Manager Shawn McKay and Animal Control Director Gene Smith informed board members that $39,057 in funds from the estate of the late Hugh Gladden have been depleted.

