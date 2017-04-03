Animal Control board reviewing budget needs
Cleveland's Animal Control Advisory Board met Wednesday at the municipal building, approved some minor revisions to the city's adoption agreement for prospective pet owners, and considered Cleveland's Animal Control Advisory Board met Wednesday at the municipal building, approved some minor revisions to the city's adoption agreement for prospective pet owners, and considered financial needs of the department. Assistant City Manager Shawn McKay and Animal Control Director Gene Smith informed board members that $39,057 in funds from the estate of the late Hugh Gladden have been depleted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nelly hires Lowery to battle drug charges (Apr '15)
|1 hr
|Just saying
|12
|Slammin and Jammin
|Wed
|Omg
|4
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Apr 4
|divinenews
|826
|Jimmy john
|Apr 3
|bad food
|1
|Judge Byrd reprimanded in Wilson County case (Feb '08)
|Mar 31
|livingInFloridafo...
|191
|Anyone know Cole Goodall?
|Mar 31
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Sheila Brown
|Mar 30
|Yes I Would
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC