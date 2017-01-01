a musical dream becomes realityApr. 5, 2017, 1:1 Am Ast
Alexander School of Music and Performing Arts was birthed out of a desire to inspire, empower and transform the lives of young people through music education and culture. ASMP was founded by Alex Alexander, an astute businessman, seasoned musician and musical director with a wealth of over 30 years experience in the music industry.
