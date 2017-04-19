19-Year-Old Toriq Johnson Was Shot 5 Times, According To Autopsy Report
A teen who was shot and killed on March 14 was shot five times, according to the autopsy report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slammin and Jammin
|16 hr
|Omg
|2
|Judge Byrd reprimanded in Wilson County case (Feb '08)
|Mar 31
|livingInFloridafo...
|191
|Anyone know Cole Goodall?
|Mar 31
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Sheila Brown
|Mar 30
|Yes I Would
|3
|Shooting
|Mar 30
|simple
|10
|Melanie Bean, Lawyer (Aug '15)
|Mar 29
|1caringmother
|15
|bed bug alert: cleveland emergency shelter
|Mar 27
|Bed Bug Blues
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC