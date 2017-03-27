Woman Who Was Selling Meth From Cleveland Motel Room Pleads Guilty In Federal Court
A woman who was selling meth from a Cleveland, Tn., motel room has pleaded guilty in Federal Court to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of meth.
