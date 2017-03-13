Trousdale artists show off talent
Artists with developmental disabilities got the chance to have their work seen alongside artists who have had their work featured in professional galleries. ART LOVERSa Sinspect and bid on paintings from students and other local artists during Trousdale School's "From My Perspective"a Sart show.
