Trash talk spans the city

Trash talk spans the city

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Recent community meetings in Cleveland's five municipal districts discovered there is considerable concern from city residents about garbage and trash collection. COMMUNITY residents were appalled by the eyesore seen in this photo, taken in northeast Cleveland, where someone dumped a number of items along the roadside near an apartment complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
prostituting, drugs and child trafficking 17 hr prostituting 1
Jorden Robert Sun Confused 3
jennie lewis (Aug '16) Sun nonya 9
DAVID MCKINLEY, Officer & MITCHELL MCDANNALD, P... (Jul '16) Sat Omgitslong615 8
Tims cheating wife (Aug '15) Mar 3 Bubba 26
Attorney Mar 3 Swim Stakeburn 2
Luanne Winn Mar 2 Ejstamper 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,109 • Total comments across all topics: 279,359,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC