Storm's big blow leaves very little damage in area
Wednesday's storm front brought a big blow and heavy rain to the Cleveland and Bradley County region, but the community was spared the brunt of what could have been a dangerous Wednesday's storm front brought a big blow and heavy rain to the Cleveland and Bradley County region, but the community was spared the brunt of what could have been a dangerous situation. That's the assessment of emergency agencies and responding units who reported a small number of downed trees due to strong winds.
