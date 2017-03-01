Stevison cites plans to sue BCSO, county
A Cleveland man arrested by the Bradley County Sheriff's Office who alleges he was not allowed to give his side of the story anticipates a lawsuit. RICKYa SSTEVISON, right, said Tuesday that he was arrested by the Bradley County Sheriff's Office in 2015, without ever being interviewed by authorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glass Pipe "BUYING" (Mar '13)
|22 hr
|Pothead
|9
|dr. joyce a. brown smyrna, tn (Jun '12)
|Tue
|Diddy Bop
|21
|Julie Chaffins
|Sun
|somebody
|4
|Nolan Ryan Beck (May '15)
|Sun
|Ms Jones
|36
|jennie lewis (Aug '16)
|Sun
|Guest22
|8
|Jerome Pitts
|Feb 24
|curious
|1
|anthony torres
|Feb 21
|old friend
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC