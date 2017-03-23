Robert Driver Jr. Shot At Bar Near Hamilton Place On Sunday Night
Chattanooga Police officers responded to the report of a person shot in the parking lot of Bar Louie located at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. Responding officers located 34-year-old Robert Driver Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|28 year old woman named April (May '09)
|6 hr
|Dsmb
|6
|Where is Abe Robinette (May '16)
|13 hr
|UTfan4ever
|4
|anyone know Josh Seagraves? (Apr '16)
|19 hr
|No name
|2
|$$ Compensation for Cracker Barrel connection
|22 hr
|CreativeMarket2020
|1
|Luanne Winn
|Fri
|Cleveland411
|2
|Warning: Tennova hospital
|Mar 22
|ANONYMOUS
|1
|bed bug alert: cleveland emergency shelter
|Mar 22
|James Keaton
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC