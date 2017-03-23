Robert Driver Jr. Shot At Bar Near Ha...

Robert Driver Jr. Shot At Bar Near Hamilton Place On Sunday Night

Chattanooga Police officers responded to the report of a person shot in the parking lot of Bar Louie located at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. Responding officers located 34-year-old Robert Driver Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound.

