Recent UTC Employee Facing Theft Char...

Recent UTC Employee Facing Theft Charges From Earlier Employment At Harvard Law School

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Harvard officials said Ms. Saylors and another woman used a Harvard credit card to buy personal items such as electronic equipment and then falsified records to cover up the purchases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tims cheating wife (Aug '15) 11 hr Bubba 26
Attorney Fri Swim Stakeburn 2
Luanne Winn Thu Ejstamper 1
Glass Pipe "BUYING" (Mar '13) Feb 28 Pothead 9
dr. joyce a. brown smyrna, tn (Jun '12) Feb 28 Diddy Bop 21
Julie Chaffins Feb 26 somebody 4
Nolan Ryan Beck (May '15) Feb 26 Ms Jones 36
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,528 • Total comments across all topics: 279,303,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC