Police Capture Justin Paul Douglas Mu...

Police Capture Justin Paul Douglas Mullins, Wanted For Ocoee Village Apartments Murder

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Investigators have arrested Justin Paul Douglas Mullins, 21, and he has been charged with first-degree murder regarding the homicide at the Ocoee Village apartments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessica Rager (Jul '15) 12 hr Lol 4
Appliances 16 hr Yep 5
jennie lewis (Aug '16) Wed Guest 10
does anyone know kevin smotherman? (Jan '11) Mar 7 lori 18
prostituting, drugs and child trafficking Mar 5 prostituting 1
Jorden Robert Mar 5 Confused 3
DAVID MCKINLEY, Officer & MITCHELL MCDANNALD, P... (Jul '16) Mar 4 Omgitslong615 8
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iraq
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,149 • Total comments across all topics: 279,447,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC