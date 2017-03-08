Police Capture Justin Paul Douglas Mullins, Wanted For Ocoee Village Apartments Murder
Investigators have arrested Justin Paul Douglas Mullins, 21, and he has been charged with first-degree murder regarding the homicide at the Ocoee Village apartments.
