Officials Propose Cross-County Transi...

Officials Propose Cross-County Transit Hub in Downtown Cleveland, Tenn.

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Planning

March 08 --With thousands of workers daily commuting from Bradley County to Chattanooga , planners are looking at bus and ridesharing services that would offer a new transportation link. Aimed at cutting traffic congestion on Interstate 75 and improving air quality by trimming car trips between Bradley and Hamilton counties, some $1.7 million in federal and Cleveland, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Planning.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jennie lewis (Aug '16) 4 hr Guest 10
does anyone know kevin smotherman? (Jan '11) Tue lori 18
prostituting, drugs and child trafficking Sun prostituting 1
Jorden Robert Mar 5 Confused 3
DAVID MCKINLEY, Officer & MITCHELL MCDANNALD, P... (Jul '16) Mar 4 Omgitslong615 8
Tims cheating wife (Aug '15) Mar 3 Bubba 26
Attorney Mar 3 Swim Stakeburn 2
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,549 • Total comments across all topics: 279,398,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC