Office Furniture Warehouse Celebrates New Location With Ribbon Cutting

Office Furniture Warehouse will celebrate its new location with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, March 31, 4:30 p.m. at 1900 Stuart St. Office Furniture Warehouse has moved and expanded to occupy their own 81,000 square foot location at 1900 Stuart St. Office Furniture Warehouse, LLC is a BBB-accredited commercial furniture dealer, insured ... (more)

