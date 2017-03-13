McBrien Road Closure For Utility Project Starts Monday
Detours around this area will be posted and the road should open up to traffic in the evenings after Tennessee American Water will be fixing lines during this time in preparation for the city's resurfacing project of this portion of McBrien Road slated for early summer.
