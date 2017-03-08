Louise Caudill
Rochelle Louise Caudill, 66, of Cleveland, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Tennova Healthcare following a brief illness. She was born April 19, 1950 in Henderson, Ky., a daughter of the late Roland and Lorene Shahan.
