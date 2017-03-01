Long Black Cloud Coming - And Response

Long Black Cloud Coming - And Response

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

The left have gone so far in that direction that they will never be right. Radical Left-wing Democrats are a hopeless bunch and I applaud your stance to speak freely about their total lack of respect for our country, our flag, our Constitution, and those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
prostituting, drugs and child trafficking 1 hr prostituting 1
Jorden Robert 9 hr Confused 3
jennie lewis (Aug '16) 19 hr nonya 9
DAVID MCKINLEY, Officer & MITCHELL MCDANNALD, P... (Jul '16) Sat Omgitslong615 8
Tims cheating wife (Aug '15) Fri Bubba 26
Attorney Mar 3 Swim Stakeburn 2
Luanne Winn Mar 2 Ejstamper 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iraq
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,653 • Total comments across all topics: 279,342,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC