Listen to the report on anti-transgender lawmakers that got a public radio reporter fired
Some Tennessee state lawmakers appear to have gotten a public radio reporter fired for a story about their opposition to transgender equality. Earlier this month, Jacqui Helbert of WUTC, the NPR affiliate at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga , accompanied a high school gay-straight alliance from Cleveland, Tennessee to the capitol in Nashville as they spoke with lawmakers who were supporting an anti-transgender bill.
