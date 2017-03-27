Listen to the report on anti-transgen...

Listen to the report on anti-transgender lawmakers that got a public radio reporter fired

Some Tennessee state lawmakers appear to have gotten a public radio reporter fired for a story about their opposition to transgender equality. Earlier this month, Jacqui Helbert of WUTC, the NPR affiliate at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga , accompanied a high school gay-straight alliance from Cleveland, Tennessee to the capitol in Nashville as they spoke with lawmakers who were supporting an anti-transgender bill.

