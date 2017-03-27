Lee accounting students

Lee University accounting students Katherine Davis and Jonathan Lambert recently presented at Habitat for Humanity of Cleveland along with Dr. Randall Miedaner, assistant professor of business at From left, back, are Tatum Vaughn, Lambert, Ruby Vaughn, Davis, and Miedaner; front, Jose Basora, Rhina Basora and Tami Croft, Habitat family advocate. Lee University accounting students Katherine Davis and Jonathan Lambert recently presented at Habitat for Humanity of Cleveland along with Dr. Randall Miedaner, assistant professor of business at Lee.

