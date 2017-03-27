Kiwanis Club of Cleveland
Kiwanis Club of Cleveland President Jeff Miller with Mike Stoess, March Kiwanis Club program chair, and guest speakers Derrick Kinsey, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs, and Wyatt Bevis, Kiwanis Club of Cleveland President Jeff Miller with Mike Stoess, March Kiwanis Club program chair, and guest speakers Derrick Kinsey, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs, and Wyatt Bevis, chief operations director of the Boys & Girls Clubs, are shown at the regular weekly meeting at the Elks Club in Cleveland.
