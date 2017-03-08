Jones has one title, but wants more
After an all-region performance on the gridiron, Cleveland High School junior Keegan Jones was not sure if he was going to run indoor track and field. After winning an indoor title, Keegan Jonesa Shas high hopes to win an outdoor state championship in the long jump this track and field season.
