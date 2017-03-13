Jetport runway project called - pretty big deal'
Bidding is underway for a new 700-foot runway extension at the Cleveland Regional Jetport, which currently boasts a 5,503-foot runway. THEa SCLEVELANDa SREGIONALa SJETPORTa Shosted the Bradley Sunrise Rotary Club for its weekly meeting.
