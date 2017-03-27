Human skull could be a missing Cleveland resident, CPD suspects
What were first thought to be bones from an animal that a dog brought to his owner's home ended up being human remains. CLEVELANDa SPOLICEa SCHIEF Mark Gibson, at the podium, answers questions on the recent homicide of Thomas Creek Jr., and about bones from a possible missing person, at a press conference Thursday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Byrd reprimanded in Wilson County case (Feb '08)
|1 hr
|livingInFloridafo...
|191
|Anyone know Cole Goodall?
|6 hr
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Sheila Brown
|19 hr
|Yes I Would
|3
|Shooting
|23 hr
|simple
|10
|Cameron Bush
|Thu
|Brother hood
|1
|Melanie Bean, Lawyer (Aug '15)
|Wed
|1caringmother
|15
|Anyone know anything about Leviton Warehouse in... (May '10)
|Tue
|Don Trumpster
|45
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC