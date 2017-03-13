Hugh V. Griffin, Jr.
Hugh V. Griffin, Jr. of Cleveland, a local insurance sales representative, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 18, 2017, while surrounded by his family. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially during the holidays when he could play the role of Santa Claus not only for family, but other groups as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sun Loan Company
|Fri
|Street Queen
|4
|Drug Task Force agent arrested in Bradley Count... (Jun '08)
|Fri
|Lookin 4 friend
|34
|Wilson County Board of Equalization meeting
|Fri
|Gotta Go
|1
|Wanting 2 know
|Fri
|Sumbody
|1
|Bust
|Thu
|Eazy
|3
|LL Wood, is that all you got? (Jul '16)
|Mar 16
|not forgotten
|8
|LifeCareLoriMoberly
|Mar 14
|Billy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC