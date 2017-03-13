Hugh V. Griffin, Jr.

3 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Hugh V. Griffin, Jr. of Cleveland, a local insurance sales representative, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 18, 2017, while surrounded by his family. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially during the holidays when he could play the role of Santa Claus not only for family, but other groups as well.

