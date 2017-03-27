Higher education bill progressing; tw...

Higher education bill progressing; two legislators praise potential

Two state representatives who comprise one-half of the Bradley County legislative delegation say they're encouraged by several actions advancing through the House of Representatives. "This bill would make Tennessee the first state in the nation to offer all Tennessee adults without a degree access to community college tuition-free - and at no cost to taxpayers."

