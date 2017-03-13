Heartstrings to sing Friday at Cowboy Gospel Jubilee

Heartstrings, the talented and accomplished country gospel group from Cleveland will headline the Cowboy Gospel Jubilee this Friday evening at 7. Heartstrings, the talented and accomplished country gospel group from Cleveland will headline the Cowboy Gospel Jubilee this Friday evening at 7. "Heartstrings never fails to provide an enjoyable show with lots of good music," said Steve Poteet, producer of the weekly show. "But more important than a fun show, they lead us in worship as they share the good news of the Gospel of Jesus Christ through their music."

