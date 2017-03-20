Haslam: Tax proposal is a win-win
Gov. Bill Haslam called his plan to fund the state's highway infrastructure "the most conservative thing you could do," despite having proposed increases on fuel taxes. Gov. Bill Haslam holds the edition of the Cleveland Daily Banner announcing he would be the May commencent speaker at Cleveland State Community College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nolan Ryan Beck (May '15)
|1 min
|Mailbox
|39
|Sun Loan Company
|12 min
|Mailbox
|6
|Boxer Pups
|Mon
|Luke
|1
|Kristina, Jeremy, bud, and Sherry pruitte (Oct '15)
|Sun
|curious
|3
|dr stan brady (May '16)
|Sun
|curious
|3
|Drug Task Force agent arrested in Bradley Count... (Jun '08)
|Mar 17
|Lookin 4 friend
|34
|Wilson County Board of Equalization meeting
|Mar 17
|Gotta Go
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC