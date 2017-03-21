Gillum set to lead General Appointee Emeriti Group
Dr. Perry Gillum, retired general presbyter of the Church of God of Prophecy, has been elected president of the General Appointee Emeriti Group. Dr. Perry Gillum, retired general presbyter of the Church of God of Prophecy, has been elected president of the General Appointee Emeriti Group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Daybreak Suites (Oct '08)
|54 min
|Citizen One
|20
|Cleveland Emergency Shelter
|1 hr
|ANONYMOUS
|1
|Sun Loan Company
|5 hr
|HELP
|10
|Drug Task Force agent arrested in Bradley Count... (Jun '08)
|11 hr
|Spelling Junkie
|35
|I put my baby in the oven 600 degrees i cooked him
|23 hr
|Shaman
|2
|Nolan Ryan Beck (May '15)
|Tue
|Mailbox
|39
|Wanting 2 know
|Mar 17
|Sumbody
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC