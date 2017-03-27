Gail Palmer to discuss cemeteries on - Old Time'

Author Dr. Gail Palmer will be in Cleveland Saturday to appear on the local radio show "Old Town Cleveland" on WOOP FM 99.9. Author Dr. Gail Palmer will be in Cleveland Saturday to appear on the local radio show "Old Town Cleveland" on WOOP FM 99.9. Palmer's family were some of the first settlers in Cade Coves, arriving from North Carolina to be included in the 1830 census. In her book "Cemeteries of the Smokies," she attempts to save the history and heritage of the people who lived in the Great Smoky Mountains.

