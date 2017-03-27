Gail Palmer to discuss cemeteries on - Old Time'
Author Dr. Gail Palmer will be in Cleveland Saturday to appear on the local radio show "Old Town Cleveland" on WOOP FM 99.9. Author Dr. Gail Palmer will be in Cleveland Saturday to appear on the local radio show "Old Town Cleveland" on WOOP FM 99.9. Palmer's family were some of the first settlers in Cade Coves, arriving from North Carolina to be included in the 1830 census. In her book "Cemeteries of the Smokies," she attempts to save the history and heritage of the people who lived in the Great Smoky Mountains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Cole Goodall?
|2 hr
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Sheila Brown
|15 hr
|Yes I Would
|3
|Shooting
|19 hr
|simple
|10
|Cameron Bush
|20 hr
|Brother hood
|1
|Melanie Bean, Lawyer (Aug '15)
|Wed
|1caringmother
|15
|Anyone know anything about Leviton Warehouse in... (May '10)
|Tue
|Don Trumpster
|45
|bed bug alert: cleveland emergency shelter
|Mar 27
|Bed Bug Blues
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC