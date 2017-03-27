Fishy teaching at WVHS
THESEa STROUTa Shave been raised from eggs and have been cared for by students at Walker Valley High School. Since September, students have been caring for them as part of the Trout in the Classrooma Sproject sponsored by Trout Unlimited.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shooting
|3 hr
|simple
|10
|Cameron Bush
|5 hr
|Brother hood
|1
|Melanie Bean, Lawyer (Aug '15)
|Wed
|1caringmother
|15
|Anyone know anything about Leviton Warehouse in... (May '10)
|Tue
|Don Trumpster
|45
|bed bug alert: cleveland emergency shelter
|Mar 27
|Bed Bug Blues
|4
|28 year old woman named April (May '09)
|Mar 26
|Dsmb
|6
|Where is Abe Robinette (May '16)
|Mar 26
|UTfan4ever
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC