Faith Annette Burt

Faith Annette Burt

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel H. Burt; mother, Bessie D. Burt; sister-in-law, Pauline H. Burt; and nephew, Forrest Michael Burt. She is survived by her sister, Urline B. Steele, of Cleveland; five brothers: William Glynn Burt of Cleveland, Julian Ray Burt of Camden, S.C., Daniel Lee Burt of Franklin, N.C., Robert Larry Burt of Independence, Kan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boxer Pups 2 hr Luke 1
Kristina, Jeremy, bud, and Sherry pruitte (Oct '15) 23 hr curious 3
dr stan brady (May '16) 23 hr curious 3
News Drug Task Force agent arrested in Bradley Count... (Jun '08) Fri Lookin 4 friend 34
Wanting 2 know Mar 17 Sumbody 1
LifeCareLoriMoberly Mar 14 Billy 2
28 year old woman named April (May '09) Mar 13 Redneckhippi 5
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,187 • Total comments across all topics: 279,686,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC