Dog retrieves human skull in Cleveland

Dog retrieves human skull in Cleveland

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Cleveland Police Department says an autopsy is now underway at University of Tennessee's Forensic Center after a dog brought a human skull into a garage. Chief Mark Gibson said a resident on Wesdell Lane called police at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday after he found what appeared to be a human skull.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Cole Goodall? 2 hr Concerned citizen 1
Sheila Brown 15 hr Yes I Would 3
Shooting 19 hr simple 10
Cameron Bush 20 hr Brother hood 1
Melanie Bean, Lawyer (Aug '15) Wed 1caringmother 15
Anyone know anything about Leviton Warehouse in... (May '10) Tue Don Trumpster 45
bed bug alert: cleveland emergency shelter Mar 27 Bed Bug Blues 4
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Cleveland, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,453 • Total comments across all topics: 279,950,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC