Dog retrieves human skull in Cleveland
Cleveland Police Department says an autopsy is now underway at University of Tennessee's Forensic Center after a dog brought a human skull into a garage. Chief Mark Gibson said a resident on Wesdell Lane called police at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday after he found what appeared to be a human skull.
Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Cole Goodall?
|2 hr
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Sheila Brown
|15 hr
|Yes I Would
|3
|Shooting
|19 hr
|simple
|10
|Cameron Bush
|20 hr
|Brother hood
|1
|Melanie Bean, Lawyer (Aug '15)
|Wed
|1caringmother
|15
|Anyone know anything about Leviton Warehouse in... (May '10)
|Tue
|Don Trumpster
|45
|bed bug alert: cleveland emergency shelter
|Mar 27
|Bed Bug Blues
|4
