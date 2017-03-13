Denise Rice is named director of TMA group

Denise Rice, a longtime manufacturing veteran who once headed the Cormetech plant in Cleveland and later advanced to a corporate position within the company, has been named director of the Tennessee Denise Rice, a longtime manufacturing veteran who once headed the Cormetech plant in Cleveland and later advanced to a corporate position within the company, has been named director of the Tennessee Manufacturers Association. Now a Hamilton County resident, Rice was named to the statewide role by Tennessee Chamber President and CEO Bradley Jackson.

