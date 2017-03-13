Denise Rice is named director of TMA group
Denise Rice, a longtime manufacturing veteran who once headed the Cormetech plant in Cleveland and later advanced to a corporate position within the company, has been named director of the Tennessee Denise Rice, a longtime manufacturing veteran who once headed the Cormetech plant in Cleveland and later advanced to a corporate position within the company, has been named director of the Tennessee Manufacturers Association. Now a Hamilton County resident, Rice was named to the statewide role by Tennessee Chamber President and CEO Bradley Jackson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bust
|23 min
|Eazy
|3
|LL Wood, is that all you got? (Jul '16)
|9 hr
|not forgotten
|8
|I was only following orders (Jul '16)
|9 hr
|not forgotten
|6
|LifeCareLoriMoberly
|Mar 14
|Billy
|2
|Attorney
|Mar 13
|Ken
|5
|28 year old woman named April (May '09)
|Mar 13
|Redneckhippi
|5
|Liquor stores near Cleveland??? (Apr '13)
|Mar 11
|Yyy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC