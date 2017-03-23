Dean: ORBA helping keep housing affordable
The Ocoee Region Builders Association, an organization which promotes the construction trade in this area, was the focus of the Bradley Sunrise Rotary Club's recent meeting. THEa SOCOEEa SREGIONa SBUILDERSa SASSOCIATIONa Swas the subject of the Bradley Sunrise Rotary Club's most recent meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenwall steel
|9 hr
|Kyle
|1
|Luanne Winn
|Fri
|Cleveland411
|2
|Anyone know anything about Leviton Warehouse in... (May '10)
|Thu
|Truth
|44
|Warning: Tennova hospital
|Mar 22
|ANONYMOUS
|1
|bed bug alert: cleveland emergency shelter
|Mar 22
|James Keaton
|3
|Cleveland Emergency Shelter
|Mar 22
|BRAD C
|2
|Review: Daybreak Suites (Oct '08)
|Mar 22
|Tony S
|21
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC