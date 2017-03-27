Cycling Facility And Athletic Performance Lab With 1-Mile Cycling Track To Open In Chattanooga
The CID Center has partnered directly with UTC to open a research center and public use facility; complete with a performance lab and a one-mile, paved, closed-course cycling track.
