CSAS Teacher Chosen As TDOE Southeast Regional Teacher Of The Year

Seventh grade science teacher Kristin Burrus of the Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences is recognized as the Tennessee Department of Education Southeast Regional Teacher of the Year for Grades five through eight.

