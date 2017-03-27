Crime 13 mins ago 12:17 p.m.Dog comes home with human skull

Crime 13 mins ago 12:17 p.m.Dog comes...

Dog comes home with human skull

A dog unearthed human remains early Wednesday morning, bringing a human skull back home to his owner's garage on Wesdell Lane in Cleveland. Cleveland police were able to determine the original location of the skull in a wooded area and began an exhaustive search there and on nearby Glenmore Drive.

