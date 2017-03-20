County renews consideration of purchasing old AU building
There may now be a motivation for Bradley County commissioners to quickly act on purchasing the former American Uniform building for the county school system. Director of Schools Dr. Linda Cash, left, and Commission Finance Committee Chairman Milan Blake are pictured during a discussion about the potential purchase of the American Uniform building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nolan Ryan Beck (May '15)
|1 hr
|Mailbox
|39
|Sun Loan Company
|1 hr
|Mailbox
|6
|Boxer Pups
|Mon
|Luke
|1
|Kristina, Jeremy, bud, and Sherry pruitte (Oct '15)
|Sun
|curious
|3
|dr stan brady (May '16)
|Sun
|curious
|3
|Drug Task Force agent arrested in Bradley Count... (Jun '08)
|Mar 17
|Lookin 4 friend
|34
|Wilson County Board of Equalization meeting
|Mar 17
|Gotta Go
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC