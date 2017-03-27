County Officials Not Able To Help On ...

County Officials Not Able To Help On Getting Details Of Visitors Bureau Spending

County officials said they are not able to help in getting details of how the Chattanooga Visitors Bureau is spending $8.7 million per year, including almost $7.2 million that comes directly from the county in hotel/motel taxes.

