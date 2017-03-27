County Officials Not Able To Help On Getting Details Of Visitors Bureau Spending
County officials said they are not able to help in getting details of how the Chattanooga Visitors Bureau is spending $8.7 million per year, including almost $7.2 million that comes directly from the county in hotel/motel taxes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bed bug alert: cleveland emergency shelter
|11 hr
|Bed Bug Blues
|4
|28 year old woman named April (May '09)
|Sun
|Dsmb
|6
|Where is Abe Robinette (May '16)
|Sun
|UTfan4ever
|4
|anyone know Josh Seagraves? (Apr '16)
|Sun
|No name
|2
|$$ Compensation for Cracker Barrel connection
|Sun
|CreativeMarket2020
|1
|Luanne Winn
|Mar 24
|Cleveland411
|2
|Warning: Tennova hospital
|Mar 22
|ANONYMOUS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC