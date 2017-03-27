Council at odds over Tinsley tennis courts

Cleveland city staff, the Parks and Recreation Department, Cleveland's Tennis Committee, and City Council members are volleying over tentative plans for the proposed tennis complex at Tinsley Cleveland city staff, the Parks and Recreation Department, Cleveland's Tennis Committee, and City Council members are volleying over tentative plans for the proposed tennis complex at Tinsley Park. In addition to this minor tennis conflict, Council members also discussed downtown parking possibilities with City Manager Joe Fivas, his staff and visitors.

