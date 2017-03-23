Cleveland rocked by - hail'uva storm
ABOUT 3 INCHES of hailstones were piled across Old Freewill Road late Tuesday afternoon, following a ferocious storm which left hailstones from around an inch to 2 inches in diameter. This view was from a residence at 2806 Old Freewill, after the hail had slacked off and fog settled into a low area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warning: Tennova hospital
|Wed
|ANONYMOUS
|1
|bed bug alert: cleveland emergency shelter
|Wed
|James Keaton
|3
|Cleveland Emergency Shelter
|Wed
|BRAD C
|2
|Review: Daybreak Suites (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Tony S
|21
|Drug Task Force agent arrested in Bradley Count... (Jun '08)
|Wed
|Spelling Junkie
|35
|Wanting 2 know
|Mar 17
|Sumbody
|1
|LifeCareLoriMoberly
|Mar 14
|Billy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC