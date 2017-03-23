Cleveland Recycle Run To Be Held May 27
The City of Cleveland will be hosting its third annual Cleveland Recycles 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk on Saturday, May 27. "The goal of this event is to educate about the benefits of recycling and reducing litter in our community.
