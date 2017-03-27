Cleveland man is found dead in Polk; ...

Cleveland man is found dead in Polk; suspect being sought

The body of a Cleveland man who was reported missing earlier this month was found in a remote Polk County location, where it was allegedly dumped following an alleged homicide in Bradley The body of a Cleveland man who was reported missing earlier this month was found in a remote Polk County location, where it was allegedly dumped following an alleged homicide in Bradley County. Cleveland Police Chief Mark Gibson said Tuesday that his department received a missing person's call on Thomas Creek Jr., 34, of Cleveland.

