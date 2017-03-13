Civitan Club is observing 100th anniversary today
Mayors Tom Rowland of Cleveland and D. Gary Davis of Bradley County are recognizing today, March 17, as Civitan 100th Anniversary Day in the city and county. LOCAL MAYORS D. Gary Davis of Bradley County, seated left, and Tom Rowland, city of Cleveland, recognize today, March 17, as Civitan's 100th Anniversary.
