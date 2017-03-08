City schools budget includes 3% pay hike

City schools budget includes 3% pay hike

The Cleveland Board of Education voted Thursday to approve the 2017-18 General Fund Budget, which is a balanced ledger of $46,791,781. "The budget is balanced, everything is in there and our employees are getting a 3 percent cost-of-living increase, and that's something that we're very proud of, as well as our step increases for any eligible employee.

