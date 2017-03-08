City schools budget includes 3% pay hike
The Cleveland Board of Education voted Thursday to approve the 2017-18 General Fund Budget, which is a balanced ledger of $46,791,781. "The budget is balanced, everything is in there and our employees are getting a 3 percent cost-of-living increase, and that's something that we're very proud of, as well as our step increases for any eligible employee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Rager (Jul '15)
|21 hr
|Lol
|4
|Appliances
|Thu
|Yep
|5
|jennie lewis (Aug '16)
|Mar 8
|Guest
|10
|does anyone know kevin smotherman? (Jan '11)
|Mar 7
|lori
|18
|prostituting, drugs and child trafficking
|Mar 5
|prostituting
|1
|Jorden Robert
|Mar 5
|Confused
|3
|DAVID MCKINLEY, Officer & MITCHELL MCDANNALD, P... (Jul '16)
|Mar 4
|Omgitslong615
|8
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC